Will Smith hinted at a new project in the music industry with a cryptic post. This comes two decades after his last album Lost and Found which came out in 2005

Actor Will Smith has set social media abuzz with a cryptic post that led fans to believe he might be joining the next 'Matrix' film.

The actor shared a series of intriguing lines referencing the iconic 1999 sci-fi film, making it appear as though he could be stepping into the shoes of Neo, a role he famously turned down over two decades ago.

The post, which included the line, "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix," teased what might have been a different version of the legendary movie.

Smith went on to add, "He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time," reflecting on his decision to pass on the groundbreaking role that ultimately went to Keanu Reeves.

The post further read, "But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?" followed by the chilling words, "Wake up Will... The Matrix has you..."

While the post generated significant buzz, with many speculating that Smith was gearing up to return to the Matrix universe, sources have clarified that Smith is not attached to the new Matrix project currently in development at Warner Bros, as per Deadline.

Instead, the tease is related to his upcoming music project, marking his return to the music industry after nearly two decades.

Will Smith, who hasn't released an album since 'Lost and Found' in 2005, is preparing new music for his fans.

His last album featured the hit single 'Switch,' which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his third and final top 10 hit, as per Deadline.

In June 2024, Smith released his first single in close to 20 years, titled 'You Can Make It,' a gospel hip-hop track featuring singer Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.

The 'Wild Wild West' film, which was released in 1999, was a commercial disappointment, earning just USD 222 million worldwide against a production budget of USD 170 million, as per Deadline. Smith starred alongside Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek in the Western action comedy.

Interestingly, 'Wild Wild West' was also produced by Warner Bros., the same studio behind 'The Matrix' franchise.

Meanwhile, 'The Matrix' with Keanu Reeves went on to become a massive success, grossing nearly USD 468 million globally and spawning three sequels, contributing to a total franchise revenue of USD 1.79 billion, as per Deadline.

Currently, Warner Bros. is working on a new Matrix film, with Drew Goddard, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of 'The Martian', handling the script.

Lana Wachowski, the co-writer and co-director of the original trilogy, is on board as an executive producer.

However, no casting details have been revealed as of yet.

