Will Smith explained he doesn't usually address such activities publicly but with rumours circulating about him and Sean, he was compelled to address it

Will Smith. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Will Smith asks fans to associating him with Sean Diddy Combs through memes x 00:00

Will Smith has actively shut down the rumours which stated that he took part in Sean "Diddy" Combs "freak offs" gathering hosted by the rapper and music producer, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Men In Black' actor, who recently traced back to his music roots, performed a concert in San Deigo on Friday when he asked his fans to stop associating him with Sean through memes.

"The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to like discern what's real and what's true, you know? And I've been seeing y'all memes and stuff. Some of that stuff is funny. Some of it's funny, but I haven't addressed any of this publicly, I just want to say this very clearly: I don't have anything to do with Puffy. So y'all can stop all those memes," said Will Smith as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He explained he doesn't usually address such activities publicly but with such rumours circulating he was compelled to address it.

He also asked his fans to stop believing the baseless rumours.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering a day after federal agents arrested him in Manhattan.

PEOPLE reported citing sources, that the music mogul was taken into custody on Monday (local time) following a grand jury's indictment, though the specific charges were not clear.

As per the indictment obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs of forcing women to take part in "highly orchestrated performances" that he called "freak-offs."

These "freak-offs" allegedly involved male sex workers, and prosecutors claim that Combs arranged for women and sex workers to be flown to his location, the report stated.

The indictment also alleges that Combs made sure the women participated by giving them drugs, using his power over their careers, threatening to cut off financial support, and using violence and intimidation.

The prosecutors say that since 2009, Combs assaulted several women. One incident in 2016, at a hotel in Los Angeles, allegedly involved Combs "kicking, dragging, and throwing a vase" at a woman.

According to the indictment, this was caught on camera, and prosecutors claim Combs tried to bribe a hotel staff member to keep quiet.

The third bail of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail by the third judge recently.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever