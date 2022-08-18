Hailey Bieber talks babies with Justin Bieber, marriage evolution amid health struggles

You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse

Hailey Baldwin with husband Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber has been happily married to Justin Bieber for nearly four years, but she says that marriage is difficult. In a cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September ICONS edition, the "Rhode" creator, who was only 21 when she married the "Yummy" singer, speaks up about their triumphs and tribulations. She told the magazine, "I just think life is changing all the time... I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.'"

Also Read: Armaan Malik: I want to collaborate with Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth

The now 25-year-old is making reference to the fact that her husband was identified as having Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, which resulted in partial paralysis of his face. Hailey experienced a minor blood clot in her brain months prior that had a negative impact on her speech.

According to Fox News, Hailey claims that despite the crazy last year, both she and Justin put in the effort to ensure the success of their union. "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she explained. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

For the unversed, the much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in the presence of their family and friends in 2019.

Also Read: After health scare, Justin Bieber set to perform in India on October 18

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal