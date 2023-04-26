'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke

The couple who first met on the sets of 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2012, have been together for more than a decade

(Pics courtesy: Twitter/ Instagram)

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child. A representative of Radcliffe confirmed the good news to People Magazine. However, the gender of the baby or when the day when the baby was born is still unknown.

While Daniel and Erin are yet to make an official announcement of the arrival of their baby, on April 25, Tuesday the couple was spotted pushing a pram around New York City which confirmed the news of their newborn.

Last month, it was reported that Daniel and Erin are expecting a baby after they were spotted in New York, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her black zip-up hoodie.

For the unversed, both Daniel and Erin have been together for more than a decade. The couple who first met on the sets of 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2012, have been in a romantic relationship since then.

In the 2013 romantic biographical drama, 'Kill Your Darlings', while Daniel Radcliffe essayed the role of a poet called Allen Ginsberg, American actor Erin Darke played Gwendolyn, Radcliffe's love interest in the movie.

Both Daniel and Erin are very private about their relationship and they rarely make any red carpet or public appearances. Last month, the photos of Erin with her baby bump went insanely viral on the Internet. While Daniel isn't there on any of the major social media platforms, the photos of the couple, where Erin's baby bump was visible, were shared by one of the fan accounts of Daniel's on Instagram.

In an interview with People Magazine last year, the 'Harry Potter' star opened up about his relationship with Erin, indicating that things are going great between them. While shedding light on his relationship with Erin, Daniel told the US-based outlet, ''I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

The popular British actor, Daniel Radcliffe was 12 when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone’ in 2001 alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by British author JK Rowling. More recently, he played the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', for which he was nominated for BAFTA.

— With inputs from ANI