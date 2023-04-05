'Harry Potter' TV series adaptation deal close to being locked, Potter heads excited.

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 April,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  Washington
Books were already adapted into full-length movies. Studio has already released a few spin-offs like 'Fantastic Beasts' movies but this time a completely different plan is on the table

Harry Potter. File pic


According to Variety citing Bloomberg, the days to raise your wands again are closer than you expected. Warner Bros will soon lock the deal for the HP television series. The talk in the town started when discussions around the adaptation of 'Harry Potter' books caught attention. Books were already adapted into full-length movies. Studio has already released a few spin-offs like 'Fantastic Beasts' movies but this time a completely different plan is on the table.



Warner Bros has always dreamed of the 'Harry Potter' television series and the discussion caught fire in 2021. The potter heads are excited as well as nervous about the quality of experience that can't be re-delivered now. The involvement of J.K Rowling in the creation process is on cards for sure but a source close to the media house suggests that she won't be working as a showrunner.


As per Variety, the production house is planning of adapting each book to develop a complete season that expands the possibilities of a long association. Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to place an exhibition for investors and the public on April 12. The exhibition will provide insight into the upcoming content slate of the company and the integration of HBO Max with Discovery.

The recent plans of adapting 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' in form of a movie after a hit Broadway also caught the attention of potter heads across the globe.

