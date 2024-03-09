Huma Qureshi to portray a female auto rickshaw driver in upcoming film

Recently popular actress Huma Qureshi took to her social media handle to announce her next untitled film in which she will be portraying the role of a female auto rickshaw driver

Huma Qureshi. Pic/AFP

On the occasion of Women's Day on Friday, it was announced that actress Huma Qureshi will be seen playing a female auto rickshaw driver in a yet-untitled film directed by Vipul Mehta.

The untitled drama unfolds the true story of an auto rickshaw driver, a woman of iron will and vision. It pays homage to the courage of ordinary women doing extraordinary things.

Huma said: "To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity. It’s particularly poignant that we announce this project on Women's Day -- a day that celebrates

the power and dignity of women.”

Vishal Rana, the driving force behind Echelon Productions, said: "We are eagerly anticipating a fruitful collaboration with the immensely talented Huma Qureshi. As we prepare to commence filming soon, we feel privileged to have her on board.”

“We truly believe in women power and will continue to state that “HAMARI CHORIYAN CHORO SE KAM NAHI HAI,” he added

Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, directed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

