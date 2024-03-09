Breaking News
Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Russian war trafficking racket: CBI FIR against 19 agents
Here’s how a Mumbai-based team rescued a mentally ill pregnant woman
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Huma Qureshi to portray a female auto rickshaw driver in upcoming film
<< Back to Elections 2024

Huma Qureshi to portray a female auto rickshaw driver in upcoming film

Updated on: 09 March,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Recently popular actress Huma Qureshi took to her social media handle to announce her next untitled film in which she will be portraying the role of a female auto rickshaw driver

Huma Qureshi to portray a female auto rickshaw driver in upcoming film

Huma Qureshi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Huma Qureshi to portray a female auto rickshaw driver in upcoming film
x
00:00

On the occasion of Women's Day on Friday, it was announced that actress Huma Qureshi will be seen playing a female auto rickshaw driver in a yet-untitled film directed by Vipul Mehta.


The untitled drama unfolds the true story of an auto rickshaw driver, a woman of iron will and vision. It pays homage to the courage of ordinary women doing extraordinary things.


Huma said: "To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity. It’s particularly poignant that we announce this project on Women's Day -- a day that celebrates


the power and dignity of women.”

Vishal Rana, the driving force behind Echelon Productions, said: "We are eagerly anticipating a fruitful collaboration with the immensely talented Huma Qureshi. As we prepare to commence filming soon, we feel privileged to have her on board.”

“We truly believe in women power and will continue to state that “HAMARI CHORIYAN CHORO SE KAM NAHI HAI,” he added

Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, directed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

huma qureshi bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK