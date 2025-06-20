Uma Thurman called Charlize Theron 'phenomenal' and said she joined the sequel to support her. The Kill Bill star enjoyed the shift to playing a villain

Uma Thurman has opened up about her decision to step away from action films after the success of the 'Kill Bill' franchise.

The actress is making a long-awaited return to the genre alongside Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2.'

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thurman explained that she took a break from action movies to preserve her legacy as an action star.

"I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn't kind of want to be in a whole bunch of 'B' action movies," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

Thurman saw 'The Old Guard 2' as an opportunity to "put my toe into action again."

She was drawn to the film's story and characters, particularly Charlize Theron's performance in the first movie.

"Charlize was just so epic in [2020's The Old Guard]," she said, adding, "And so I thought, 'Well, I could go do this for her in that. Where she's kind of taking the genre there. I'll go support her and fight her and battle her out.'"

Thurman heavily praised Theron, describing her as "phenomenal" and "incredible." She also enjoyed playing the villain, which she described as a "fun" experience.

Despite her action-packed role, Thurman revealed that she didn't spend much time training for the film. Instead, she struggled with eating on camera, citing the challenges of doing multiple takes and not being able to choose what's on the menu.

When asked about the possibility of a third movie, Thurman teased, "There's whispers... I think we'll leave it to the fans."

While she didn't rule out the possibility of another instalment, she mentioned that a third 'Kill Bill' movie is unlikely.

