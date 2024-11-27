Charlize Theron to star opposite Christopher Nolan: Report

Actress Charlize Theron joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie. She has joined the star-studded ensemble that include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson.

Charlize Theron. Pic/AFP

Actress Charlize Theron joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, reported Variety.

She has joined the star-studded ensemble that include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson.

However, the plots are kept under wraps.

Universal has set the theatrical release date for the film for July 17, 2026, with a specific launch in Imax auditoriums.

Theron has starred in several commercially successful action films, including The Italian Job (2003), Hancock (2008), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), Atomic Blonde (2017), The Old Guard (2020), F9 (2021) and Fast X (2023).

Though the film marks Nolan and Theron's first collaboration, Theron has previously starred in action-thriller 'Atomic Blonde' (for speciality label Focus Features), the 'Snow White and the Huntsman' films, 'A Million Ways to Die in the West', and as the villainous Cypher in multiple installments of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, including 2023's 'Fast X.'

The South African actor, producer and philanthropist's credits include her Oscar-winning turn in 'Monster'' as well as her Academy Award-nominated roles in 'Bombshell' and 'North Country,' plus the instantly iconic role of Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' Among the projects Theron currently has in works include a sequel to the Netflix action movie 'The Old Guard' and the thriller 'Apex' as well as the heist movie 'Two for the Money' at Apple, reported Variety.

