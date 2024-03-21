Watch French, Turkish and Danish award-winning and nominated films at the Red Lorry Film Festival in April in Mumbai

Turkish film Hesitation Wound and French film The Goldman Case will be screened at the film fest

Prepare to be spoilt with silver screen magic by the finest in storytelling, performance and execution from across the globe with a stellar lineup at BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival. BookMyShow introduced Red Lorry Film Festival, a curated cinematic universe featuring the finest content from across the globe, all under one roof from April 5th to 7th, 2024 at state-of-the-art cinemas Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

As we countdown the days to the international film festival, cinephiles can expect a visual treat unlike any other, where the very best in filmmaking takes center stage. So get ready to witness the brilliance of outstanding cinema unfold before your eyes at Red Lorry Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The Beasts (Spanish, French, Galician): The story immerses viewers into the serene landscapes of Galicia, Spain, where a French couple seeks solace in nature. However, their idyllic pursuit turns into a nightmare when a feud erupts with their neighbours, the formidable Anta brothers. As tensions escalate, the once-tranquil town becomes a battleground of conflicting ideologies and primal instincts.



The claim to fame: Winner of 56 Awards, including the Goya Award, César Award, San Sebastián International Film Festival and more, this gripping thriller drama is a testament to the power of storytelling while diving deep into the complexities of human relationships.

2. The Goldman Case (French): This is a compelling courtroom drama focusing on Pierre Goldman, a prominent left-wing intellectual in France. Accused and convicted of several thefts and murder, Pierre's life takes a mysterious turn when he is assassinated under puzzling circumstances. The film delves into the complexities of Pierre's case, exploring themes of justice, politics, and the human condition.

The claim to fame: Lead actor, Ariel Worthalter shone as he bagged Best Actor at César Awards and Lumiere Awards in France and Magritte Awards in Belgium, and ‘The Goldman Case’ has garnered critical acclaim and received nominations for a total of 16 nominations across categories including César Awards for Best Picture.

3. Consent (French): Directed by Vanessa Filho, this is a powerful adaptation of Vanessa Springora’s book, ‘The Consentment: A Memoir’. The film delves into the disturbing relationship between a young teenage girl and a writer three times her age. Set against the backdrop of Paris in 1985, it explores the complexities of desire, manipulation, and the blurred lines of consent. The film unflinchingly portrays the emotional turmoil faced by the young girl, drawing chilling parallels to real-life versions of Lolita and Last Tango in Paris.

The claim to fame: The biographical drama received two nominations at the 2024 César Awards for Most Promising Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

4. Hesitation Wound (Turkish): The storyline presents a gripping narrative centred around a criminal lawyer grappling with urgent matters in her personal and professional life. As she navigates through a myriad of challenges, she is confronted with a crucial choice that reverberates through multiple lives. Delve into the depths of morality and consequence in this mesmerizing thriller that blurs the lines between reality and illusion.

The claim to fame: Director of the film, Selman Nacar saw many accolades at International Film Festivals globally with four wins and five nominations including Winner of the Best International Feature Film at the Zurich Film Festival. This compelling tale premiered in the Orizzonti section at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

5. Oxen (Danish): From the Emmy-winning screenwriting duo Mai Brostrøm and Peter Thorsboe, ‘Oxen’ is a TV thriller following the journey of Niels Oxen, Denmark’s decorated war hero, as he battles his inner demons following a dishonourable discharge from the military. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled in the investigation of a series of brutal murders, all linked to a powerful faction within Danish society. As ‘Oxen’ delves deeper into the dark underbelly of his homeland, he must confront his past while navigating treacherous waters fraught with danger.

The claim to fame: ‘Oxen’ received critical acclamation at the Danish Film Awards (Robert) for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress for TV Series.

6. Agent (Danish): Embark on a hilarious journey with Joe, an ambitious talent agent navigating the twists and turns of the Danish entertainment industry. As he juggles the demands of work and life, Joe finds himself caught in a whirlwind of comedic mishaps and unexpected challenges.

The claim to fame: Selected as an official selection at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2023, ‘Agent’ promises laughter and entertainment at every turn. The Danish TV series stood as a top contender at Berlin International Film Festival and also at Danish Film Awards (Robert) for Best Actor and Best TV series.

7. The Fortress (Norwegian): Step into the dystopian world of 2037, where Norway has opted for isolation, barricading itself behind an immense wall to safeguard its inhabitants. However, when a deadly epidemic strikes, the once-protective barrier becomes an unescapable prison. Trapped within the confines of their own creation, the people of Norway must confront their deepest fears and darkest secrets as they fight for survival against an invisible enemy.

The claim to fame: Winner of the Best Screenplay award at Series Mania 2023, ‘The Fortress’ offers a gripping portrayal of survival and sacrifice in a world turned upside down.