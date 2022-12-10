Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker to team up again

Almost 15 years after Rush Hour 3, the two actors to reunite

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker

Jackie Chan, who made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival recently, shared that he is in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about Part 4 right now,” he said, adding that he was going to meet with the director to discuss the script.

While Chan did not name the director, American filmmaker Brett Ratner helmed the first three instalments between 1998 and 2007. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven female actors, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Consequently, the studio behind the franchise severed all ties with Ratner with whom they had a lucrative deal. The Rush Hour series follows a Hong Kong detective inspector who forms an unlikely partnership with an LAPD officer, played by Chris Tucker, to solve a series of international crimes.

The first Rush Hour grossed $244 million worldwide for New Line Cinema and cemented the Hong Kong-born Chan as an English-language action star. However, he said that he expected the film to flop, and had planned to quit Hollywood due to the lack of interesting roles.

