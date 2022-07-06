James Cameron: I will pass the baton to a director I trust

James Cameron planning to leave Avatar franchise after third film

James Cameron; (right) Avatar: The Way of the Water

Filmmaker James Cameron, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming fantasy epic Avatar: The Way of the Water, has shared that he might possibly stop directing the films in the franchise after the third instalment.

The director told a magazine that he’s considering leaving the world of Pandora behind for other projects down the line and would pass the baton to other deserving filmmakers in the process.

The Avatar sequel is set to hit theatres on December 16. A third film in the Avatar series was shot back-to-back with The Way of the Water and is eyeing a release in 2024.

Cameron said, “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time — I don’t know if that’s after three or after four — I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

Even so, Cameron expressed excitement about the potential to watch his grand plan for the Avatar saga come to fruition. He said, “Movie four is a corker. I hope

I get to make it. But it depends on the market forces. [The third part] is in the can, so it’s coming out regardless. I hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Cameron has stepped away from the director’s chair for projects that he has poured years into, starting with 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel, which was ultimately helmed by Robert Rodriguez, although he stayed attached to the project as an executive producer and co-writer.

