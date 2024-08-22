It's very interesting to note that even Hollywood, thousands of miles away, has found inspiration in the tales of Lord Krishna. Read on to find out how!

Janmashtami 2024

It might come as a surprise to some that the divine figure of Krishna, a prominent figure in Hindu mythology, has also made its presence felt in Hollywood. While the Indian film industry has long embraced stories from Hindu mythology, it's interesting to note that even Hollywood, thousands of miles away, has found inspiration in the tales of Lord Krishna. In this feature, we delve into some Hollywood movies that have subtly or overtly referenced this beloved deity.

1. Oppenheimer

This film takes inspiration from the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant scientist instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb. What makes this movie intriguing is its connection to the Hindu epic, Bhagavad Gita. Oppenheimer himself was a believer in the Gita's teachings, and the film is expected to delve into this aspect of his life, bridging the gap between science and spirituality.

2. Watchmen

In the complex world of "Watchmen," Doctor Manhattan, a character endowed with god-like powers, draws a direct association with Lord Krishna. Beyond their shared blue hue, Doctor Manhattan contemplates a line from the Bhagavad Gita, "Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds," while witnessing the detonation of an atomic bomb. This profound reference highlights the character's existential crisis and its connection to the timeless wisdom of Krishna's teachings.

3. X-Men: Apocalypse

The official trailer of "X-Men: Apocalypse" caused quite a stir among religious groups. The blue-skinned antagonist, Apocalypse, proclaims his divinity, likening himself to deities from different cultures, including Ra, Krishna, and Yahweh. However, this reference faced backlash, particularly from Hindu devotees who found it inappropriate and disturbing. As a result, the reference was ultimately removed from the film.

4. Avatar

James Cameron's epic "Avatar" sparked debates among fans, especially in India, about whether the film's blue-skinned characters were inspired by Lord Krishna. During a press conference in Delhi, Cameron acknowledged the possibility of a subconscious reference to Hindu mythology, emphasizing his admiration for the rich and vivid Hindu pantheon. While he didn't intend to directly reference the religion, the connection remained intriguing, sparking conversations about the film's cultural influences.

5. A Little Princess

Alfonso Cuarón's film "A Little Princess" offers a glimpse into the world of magic realism. In one scene, the character Sara tells her friends the story of Sita and Rama, a beloved tale from Hindu mythology. However, eagle-eyed Indian fans quickly noticed that the character depicted in the film resembled the flute-playing Krishna more than Rama. This subtle yet significant nod to Krishna adds an unexpected layer of cultural richness to the narrative.