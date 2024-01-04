Jason Momoa's 'Minecraft' movie adds Jack Black

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:18 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Actor Jack Black will be joining the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary's 'Minecraft' starring Jason Mamoa, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in the lead. It will hit the US theatres on April 4, 2025

Jason Momoa. Pic/AFP

Actor Jack Black has joined the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary's 'Minecraft', a live-action movie based on the popular video game from the studio. Black joins "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa as well as actors Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in the project, which will be directed by Jared Hess of 'Napoleon Dynamite' fame, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.


The details of the film's plot as well as the key characters have been kept under wraps. The film will soon start shooting in New Zealand and release in US theatres on April 4, 2025. Minecraft, a product of the Swedish studio Mojang, debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds.


The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch and helping spark Microsoft to acquire Mojang for USD 2.5 billion in 2014. Warner Studios has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.


Black is no stranger to starring in movies based on video games. He previously starred in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Jumanji: The Next Level' and will also be seen in Lionsgate's upcoming 'Borderlands'.

His upcoming movie is 'Kung Fu Panda 4', in which he reprises his fan-favorite role of Po. The animated film will arrive in theatres globally in April.

