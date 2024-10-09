The Office actress opened up about her treatment journey and expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and healthcare team for their support

Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer revealed on social media Tuesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. The Office actress opened up about her treatment journey and expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and healthcare team for their support. She shared that after going through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, she is now cancer-free.

In her Instagram post, Fischer urged women to schedule their yearly mammograms, explaining that her own regular screening played a crucial role in saving her life, in her caption she wrote, “Back in October of 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags,’ a la Michael Scott. After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on Dec. 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

She explained, “I’m making this announcement for a few reasons. One, I’m ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms. You can also ask your doctor to calculate your breast cancer risk assessment score and get any additional screenings required. I’m serious, call your doctors right now. If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread. Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done.”

The actress shared that although she had an "aggressive form" of breast cancer, it responded well to treatment. She underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumour, followed by chemotherapy and radiation to prevent it from coming back. In February, she started 12 weekly chemotherapy sessions, and in June, she began three weeks of radiation.

She mentioned that she is still receiving Herceptin infusions and taking Tamoxifen daily but is feeling great. "It takes a village to fight cancer, and I've had an amazing village," she added.

Fischer expressed her gratitude to her husband, Lee Kirk, for supporting her through "surgery, chemotherapy, doctor visits, and late-night breakdowns," saying, "He was there through it all." She also shared that their kids, who are 10 and 13, joined them in facing this challenge as a family. Fischer thanked her Office co-star, podcast partner, and best friend Angela Kinsey, for standing by her and being her advocate throughout the journey.

She concluded, “I’m happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way. Again, don’t skip your mammogram…. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”