Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shed tears during wedding vows, says Chapel employee

A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth spoke about the finer details of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot on Saturday. Pic/ AFP

Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn't shared any pictures of her Vegas wedding, an employee of A Little White Wedding Chapel shared the details of 'Bennifer' wedding moments.

A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth, was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday. In an interview on Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, she recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez and Affleck walked in, as per People.

"We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in."

"I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!" Booth Portis shared.

As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet," she remembered. "They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," the wedding venue employee added.

She also shared that Lopez, "had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress. It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet, and he had a boutonniere as well, that matched."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian has fun with daughter True as Tristan holds mystery girls' hand in Greece

Sharing the memories of the wedding, Booth Portis said, "It was beautiful. It wasn't overly emotional, but some tears were shed by them both. Jennifer looked stunning."

According to People magazine, the song they played was traditional. "Here Comes the Bride" procession, and Booth Portis was shocked when the pair came in, not believing it was actually Affleck and Lopez until they gave the paperwork to her.

On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

A source confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends. They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever