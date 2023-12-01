Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck hold hands kiss during Los Angeles outing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold hands, kiss during Los Angeles outing

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:04 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Lopez, 54, wore a long cream-coloured belted cardigan over a graphic tee and light-wash bell-bottom jeans, with black sunglasses, white sneakers and her hair tied back into a low ponytail, reports People magazine

Pic/AFP

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and actor-director Ben Affleck were snapped sharing a kiss in Los Angeles. The couple was dressed casually for the cool temperatures while out and about on a morning walk.


Lopez, 54, wore a long cream-coloured belted cardigan over a graphic tee and light-wash bell-bottom jeans, with black sunglasses, white sneakers and her hair tied back into a low ponytail, reports People magazine.


Affleck, 51, sported a navy puffer jacket over a T-shirt in a similar colour, along with khaki pants and multicolor Nike sneakers. Another photo showed the pair walking side by side, sporting big smiles as they held hands.


As per People, the spouses' dressed-down outing comes less than two weeks after they stepped out together in Las Vegas to host a poker tournament to raise money for Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative nonprofit, which the actor and director founded in 2009.

On the red carpet at Lavo at The Venetian Resort, Lopez and Affleck made a striking pair as they posed together in their outfits for the night. The event was a star-studded affair, with the hosting couple joined by guests — which included fellow A-listers Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, James Marsden, Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire and Cara Delevingne — who sipped on cocktails from tequila brand Casamigos as they played blackjack and poker.

In a recent interview for Vogue, Lopez revealed that her Oscar-winner husband "wants me to understand my worth and know my value."

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

