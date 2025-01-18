Jessica Alba has announced her divorce from husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. The actor, 43, shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Jessica Alba has announced her divorce from husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. The actor, 43, shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” Alba said.

Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008 and are parents to three children—daughters Honor, 16 and Haven, 13, as well as seven-year-old son Hayes. “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” Alba added.

The star’s statement came days after it was reported in American media that she and Warren had already separated and were planning to divorce. As per reports, the duo had faced a few challenges throughout their marriage.

