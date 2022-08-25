Jimmy Fallon accused of enabling sexual assault

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that Sanz “groomed” her when she was a teen fan of the show
Jimmy Fallon. Pic/Youtube
After suing former SNL star Horatio Sanz for sexual assault, a woman has sought the court’s permission to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, and Tracy Morgan as defendants, arguing that they enabled Sanz’s misconduct, as per reports in Variety. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that Sanz “groomed” her when she was a teen fan of the show. She also alleges that he kissed, and groped her, and attempted to digitally penetrate her at a party in May 2002, when she was 17 years old.
Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon test positive for COVID-19
According to reports, she filed the suit in August 2021 under a state law that opened a two-year “lookback window” allowing victims of child sex abuse to bring claims that otherwise would have been barred by the statute of limitations. The suit alleges that Fallon and Sanz would drink with her at SNL after-parties, and that Fallon once questioned her about her age, and she responded that she was a junior in high school. She also met Michaels at one of the parties, who gave her advice on pursuing a writing career, according to the complaint.
Variety further states that the suit alleges that Morgan rented out a space for an after-party in May 2002, where Sanz allegedly groped her against her will. Sanz’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has denied the allegation, saying that the woman sought a $7.5 million payout before filing the suit last year. The original complaint named Sanz and NBCUniversal as defendants. Fitz alleged that 18 NBCU employees knew or should have known of Sanz’s sexual misconduct, including Fallon, Morgan and Michaels.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever