Joker Folie A Deux: Here's what we know about Lady Gaga-starrer

Joker: Folie À Deux

The movie Joker: Folie À Deux has sparked a lot of mixed opinions from both viewers and critics. Some people think it’s dull, while others believe it’s the best movie of the year. The musical aspect has gotten both praise and criticism—some really enjoyed Joaquin Phoenix's performance, whether in the musical parts or not, while others felt the musical scenes were weak and that the actors seemed flat. The internet remains divided on the film in these two aspects: the musical approach and the much-discussed ending.

The second film appears to go in a different direction compared to the first one. Without giving too much away, Joker: Folie À Deux features Arthur facing a trial to decide if he's sane or insane. He might also encounter Harley Quinn during this process.

Right now, the movie has a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on critic reviews, not audience scores. Some critics think that director Todd Phillips made this film specifically for fans who were really into the first Joker movie, possibly to provoke them.

The music in the film has sparked mixed reactions. Some critics really liked the performances by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, while others think the story doesn't give their characters enough depth. How much viewers enjoy the movie might largely depend on their feelings about musicals. However, it is the ending which is also a big point that could influence opinions.

Spoiler Alert! Stop reading here to avoid any potential risk

Joker: Folie À Deux takes place two years after the first Joker movie. Arthur Fleck is waiting for a hearing to decide if he is sane or insane. If he is found sane, he could end up on trial with the death penalty as a possible sentence. Arthur’s lawyer argues that it wasn’t really Arthur who did the crimes; it was another side of him called The Joker. This part of the film explores whether Arthur genuinely believes in this other personality or if he’s just dealing with the societal pressures that turned him into The Joker.

The movie leads up to Joker's trial and a big crime spree with Arthur and Lee. While Joker is in court, a bomb goes off, and the film ends with his death. This ending has sparked controversy, especially among Batman fans who love the relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film might upset Batman fans because it seems to close the door on any future interactions between Batman and Joker in this universe, straying quite a bit from the comic book stories.