Jon Bon Jovi responds to criticism over Jake and Millie’s engagement

Jon Bon Jovi has reacted to criticism of son Jake Bongiovi getting engaged to Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star, 19, announced boyfriend of three years Bongiovi, 20, had got down on one knee last month. Sharing their happy news with a picture of them cuddling, Brown wrote, “I’ve loved you for three summers now,

honey, I want ‘em all (sic).”

But not everyone was accepting of the couple getting hitched. Some fans insisted that the couple were ‘too young’ to walk down the aisle and should wait a bit longer. Now, Bongiovi’s singing legend dad has hit back at criticism of his son’s proposal, saying he doesn’t think age matters, as he met his own wife Dorothea when he was in high school.

The Livin’ on a Prayer hitmaker said in an interview, “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. So, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.” Bon Jovi went on to call future daughter-in-law Brown “wonderful,” adding “her whole family is great.”

