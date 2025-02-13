The Jonas brothers have completed 20 years. The band that includes musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas was formed when they were kids and is one of the most popular bands globally

Jonas brothers

Listen to this article Jonas brothers complete 20 years! Fans say they got scared seeing letter revealing plans for 2025 x 00:00

The Jonas brothers on Wednesday evening shared a long note on their social media handle. The length and nature of the note momentarily scared fans of the band who thought that the brothers were breaking up once again. However, a quick scan through the letter and fans were relieved to know that it included a gratitude note as they completed 20 years and further revealed their plans for the year 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

Jonas brothers get nostalgic

"To Our Incredible Fans,” the note began. “As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately… It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of Its About Time CDs en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play to anyone who would listen."

"We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then ...actually, Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movies".

“Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses,” the brothers continued. “Put simply: we’ve all grown up together. It’s seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You’ve shown up for us. Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us.”

These words from the musicians left fans confused and scared. Most assumed it was a break up note but were quickly relieved upon the reading the letter in its entirety. A fan commented on the post, "Ok so you guys made us believe at the beginning that you were separating AGAIN. That was EVIL." Another wrote, "Don’t scare me like that again." Another fans said, "thanks for the HEART ATTACK."

"I thought this was about to be another breakup and I was genuinely scared lol," wrote a fan echoing the sentiments of many others.

What's next for Jonas brothers

They further wrote, "We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love and we can't wait to share it with you."

“2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack. Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years,” the Jonas Brothers shared. “And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can’t wait for you to see this fall. Expect a lot more announcements over the coming days and weeks. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you! Here’s to the next 20 years, and here’s to doing it together. The best is yet to come," they shared.

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band formed in 2005 and consist of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.