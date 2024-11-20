Breaking News
Josh O' Connor to star with Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg's next film

Updated on: 20 November,2024 12:45 PM IST  |  Washington
The film's script is based on a story by Spielberg and his longtime collaborator David Koepp. It is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger,however, the plot details are kept under wraps

Josh O' Connor to star with Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg's next film

Josh O'Connor. Pic/AFP

Josh O' Connor to star with Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg's next film
Actor Josh O'Connor, who is known for his roles in TV series such as 'Doctor Who' and 'Peaky Blinders', is all set to co-star opposite Emily Blunt in the untitled film from Steven Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment and Universal, reported Deadline.


O'Connor joins a cast that includes Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson.


The film's script is based on a story by Spielberg and his longtime collaborator David Koepp. It is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger,however, the plot details are kept under wraps.


The makers have plans to relaese the film on May 15, 2026, according to Deadline.

Talking aboiut Steven Spielberg, he is the recipient of many accolades and is known for his projects like 'Jaws', 'Jurassic Park', 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence', 'Munich', 'Lincoln', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Post' and the semi-autobiographical drama 'The Fabelmans'.

O'Connor has starred in films like 'The Magnificent Eleven', 'Cinderella', 'The Program', 'Florence Foster Jenkins', 'God's Own Country', 'Emma','The Riot Club', and several others. He was most recently seen in the romantic sports film 'Challengers', directed by Luca Guadagnino, which grossed nearly 100 million dollars worldwide.

He is currently filming Kelly Reichart's film 'The Mastermind' with Alana Haim and stars in Rian Johnson's 'Wake Up Dead Man', which is standalone sequel to 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and the third installment in the 'Knives Out' film series. It will release next year, reported Deadline.

