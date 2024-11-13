John Krasinski has been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People magazine. The Office star revealed how his wife Emily Blunt reacted to the news

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski has been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People Magazine. The actor is known for his role as the prank-loving paper salesman Jim Halpert in 'The Office' which ran for nine years, as the intense former Marine turned CIA agent in the series Jack Ryan or the director of the recently released film 'IF'. But John wasn't exactly sure what to think when he got honoured with the title of the Sexiest Man Alive 2024. He shared the news with his wife and actress Emily Blunt and revealed the promise she had made if he won the title. The couple has been married for 14 years and live in Brooklyn, America.

Emily Blunt's reaction to John Kransinski being Sexiest Man Alive 2024

Talking to People magazine, John said that his wife Emily was very excited to hear the big news from him. Krasinski revealed that Blunt joked about making the cover of the magazine their house wallpaper if he ever received the title. "Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think," he says. "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

Krasinski, 45, lives with his wife and two kids in Brooklyn. They have two daughters named Hazel, 10 and Violet, 8. The actor appreciates the life he has built with his wife Blunt. “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving,” he says. “And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

Talking about if this title will change anything for him, he joked, "I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’ ”

About John Krasinski

Apart from his acting credits, he has also directed six projects. In 2009, Krasinski made his directorial debut in the comedy-drama film Brief Interviews with Hideous Men. He wrote the screenplay for the film based on David Foster Wallace's collection of short stories, played a minor role in it and also served as producer. The film premiered on January 19, 2009, at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era web series Some Good News. Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, IF, a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.