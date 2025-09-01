Breaking News
Jude Law on portraying Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin Didnt fear repercussions

Jude Law on portraying Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin: 'Didn't fear repercussions'

Updated on: 01 September,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

English actor Jude Law plays Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’ political thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. He opens up about transforming, repercussions, and controversies

Jude Law on portraying Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin: 'Didn't fear repercussions'

Jude Law. Pic/AFP

Jude Law on portraying Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin: 'Didn't fear repercussions'
English actor Jude Law is perfectly alright with portraying the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the upcoming film The Wizard of the Kremlin.

The film is a political thriller helmed by Olivier Assayas, and is set to premiere on Sunday at Venice Film Festival, reports ‘Variety’.

“I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions. I felt confident, in the hands of Olivier and the script, that this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration”, the actor said on Sunday afternoon at the movie’s official press conference. “We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake. It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone”.


As per ‘Variety’, the film is adapted from Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 best-selling book by the same name. ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ is a fictional account of Putin’s ascent to power amid post-Soviet chaos as well as his relationship with spin doctor Vadim Baranov (essayed by Paul Dano). Though the latter isn’t an actual person, he’s inspired by Vladislav Sourkov, a real-life fixer who’s been credited for playing a key role in shaping Putin’s persona and authoritarian leadership style.

Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom attended the press conference, round out the cast.

Jude Law altered his physical appearance but deliberately chose to use his own voice, rather than donning a thick Russian accent, to embody a young Putin.

“Olivier and I discussed this wasn’t to be an interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had reference of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity in me”, the actor said. “It’s amazing what a great wig can do”.

