Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Soviet chess legend Spassky dies aged 88

Soviet chess legend Spassky dies aged 88

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation. No cause of death was given.

Soviet chess legend Spassky dies aged 88

Boris Spassky

Soviet chess legend Spassky dies aged 88
Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died on Thursday in Moscow aged 88.


The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation. No cause of death was given.


sports news chess

