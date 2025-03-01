The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation. No cause of death was given.

Boris Spassky

Listen to this article Soviet chess legend Spassky dies aged 88 x 00:00

Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died on Thursday in Moscow aged 88.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation. No cause of death was given.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever