Praising the ongoing SCO summit in China, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, ”The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) contributes to shaping a multipolar world order as it promotes equal cooperation without targeting any third parties and mutual respect for the uniqueness of each nation.’

As reported by news agency ANI, in a media interview, ahead of the upcoming 25th SCO Summit in the Tianjin municipality of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped that the summit would strengthen its members' ability to address contemporary challenges. He further hopes that all the nations are able to counter the threats while projecting a consolidated solidarity.

While addressing the media conference on Sunday, Putin said, "The SCO's appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation. Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations, as cited by news agency ANI.

The Russian President further added that "The summit will inject powerful new momentum into the SCO, strengthen its capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order."

Vladimir Putin arrived in China to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit. The SCO summit in China will take place from August 31 to September 1. During the summit, Putin is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines amid the global tensions and the tariff chaos going on between India and the USA.

Putin, hours before the summit, also expressed the confidence that the cooperation between Russia and China will give new momentum to the SCO. He further added that Moscow and Beijing share common interests and similar views.

Highlighting Moscow and Beijing’s common interest, he said, "I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give the SCO new momentum, modernising it to meet the demands of the time. Time and again, exchanges of the two countries on critical international issues have shown that Moscow and Beijing share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions," as cited by news agency ANI.

During his interview with the media on Sunday, Putin commended China's involvement in the G20, stating that, along with other like-minded countries, Russia and China have helped to move the group's agenda to reflect the objectives of the Global South. He further applauded the African Union's inclusion in the G20 framework, describing it as a step towards "deepening synergies" between BRICS and other global groups.

Talking about the synergies between G20 and BRICS, Putin asserted that, "Within the G20, together with like-minded nations, and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority, strengthened the format by including the African Union, and deepened the synergies between the G20 and BRICS," as cited by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)