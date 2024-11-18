G20 Summit: Our approach of 'Back to basics' reason for India's success, says PM Modi at Brazil

He highlighted India's extensive measures to promote women-led development, including providing free foodgrains to more than 800 million people and ensuring that over 550 million benefit from the world’s largest health insurance scheme

Pic/X

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi made an address on Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. According to news agency ANI, in his address, PM Modi underscored India's success in lifting 250 million people out of poverty over the past decade and expressed full support for Brazil's initiative to form a global alliance against hunger and poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about India's efforts in tackling food security, PM Modi outlined the country’s strategy based on a dual approach of 'Back to Basics' and 'March to Future', which he claimed had been yielding positive results. He highlighted India's extensive measures to promote women-led development, including providing free foodgrains to more than 800 million people and ensuring that over 550 million benefit from the world’s largest health insurance scheme.

"In the past 10 years, we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty," Modi stated. "More than 800 million people are being given foodgrains free of cost, and 550 million are benefitting from the world’s largest health insurance scheme. Now, 60 million senior citizens, above the age of 70, will also benefit from free health insurance."

The PM also supported Brazil's proposal to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, emphasising that the Global South has been severely impacted by the crises in food, fuel, and fertiliser caused by ongoing global conflicts. He called for these concerns to be prioritised.

"We support Brazil’s initiative for a 'Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty'. This is an important step towards implementing the Deccan High-Level Principles for Food Security, adopted at the New Delhi Summit," Modi affirmed.

According to ANI, Modi highlighted the importance of including the challenges of the Global South in the discussions, stressing that the decisions made at the G20 Summit must reflect their specific needs. He noted that just as the Global South’s voice was amplified by granting permanent membership of the G20 to the African Union at the New Delhi Summit, similar reforms in global governance institutions would continue.

Our focus on women-led development and social inclusion: PM Modi

"Countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crises caused by global conflicts. Our discussions can only succeed if we address the challenges and priorities of the Global South," he said, adding that the outcomes of the New Delhi Summit were shaping the ongoing discussions in Brazil.

Referring to the theme of the summit, PM Modi emphasised that the decisions made last year in New Delhi were people-centric, focusing on inclusive development, women-led progress, youth empowerment, and the aspirations of the Global South. "It is clear that 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is as relevant at this summit as it was last year," he said.

According to ANI, PM Modi also discussed the progress made in empowering women and supporting farmers in India. He revealed that more than 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs had been linked to banks and given access to credit. Additionally, under the world's largest crop insurance scheme, more than 40 million farmers had received benefits worth USD 20 billion, with total financial assistance to farmers amounting to over USD 40 billion.

"Maintaining our focus on women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit," he explained, adding, "Under the farmers’ scheme, assistance worth over USD 40 billion has been given to 110 million farmers. Institutional credit worth USD 300 billion is being provided to farmers."

PM Modi also spoke about India’s Integrated Nutrition Support Programme, which supports women and children, and the country’s commitment to ensuring both food security and better nutrition. "India is not only ensuring food security but also focusing on nutrition. Through the Mid-Day Meal scheme, we are paying special attention to the nutritional needs of schoolchildren," he said.

India’s role in contributing to global food security was also highlighted, with PM Modi pointing out that India had provided humanitarian assistance to countries such as Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Regarding India's agricultural policies, PM Modi said that the country’s success was attributed to its approach of blending traditional methods with modern technology. "The main reason for our success is our approach: 'Back to Basics' and 'March to the Future'. We have focused on sustainable agriculture, organic farming, and new technologies, promoting millets and climate-resilient crop varieties," he said.

He further mentioned the creation of over 2,000 climate-resilient crop varieties and the launch of the 'Digital Agriculture Mission'.

PM Modi also thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for hosting the G20 Summit and providing exceptional hospitality. He reiterated that the Indian G20 presidency’s call for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' continued to resonate strongly in Rio.

"I would like to congratulate President Lula for the grand arrangements made for the organisation of the G20 Summit and for his successful G20 Presidency. I am confident that during the next session, there will be even more positive and detailed discussions on this subject," he said.

(With ANI inputs)