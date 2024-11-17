UN climate chief Simon Stiell expects G20 leaders to signal a clear indication that collective action is the only way to survive climate change

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell delivers a speech on day two of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article G20 leaders must enforce rapid cuts in emissions, says UN x 00:00

Terming bolder climate action as “self-preservation for every G20 economy”, UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Saturday urged the grouping’s leaders headed to Rio de Janeiro to carry out rapid cuts in emissions to prevent climate-driven economic carnage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an address at the COP29 here in Azerbaijan’s capital, Stiell, the Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that G20 was created to tackle problems that no one country, or group of countries, can tackle alone.

He said boosting global climate finance is about ensuring all countries can share in the vast benefits of bolder climate action: stronger growth, more jobs, less pollution, and more secure and affordable energy, and “ensuring all countries can build resilience into their parts of global supply chains”.

The UN Executive Secretary said in turbulent times and a fracturing world, G20 leaders must signal loud and clear that international cooperation is still the best and only chance humanity has to survive global warming.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever