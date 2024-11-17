Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > G20 leaders must enforce rapid cuts in emissions says UN

G20 leaders must enforce rapid cuts in emissions, says UN

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Baku
Agencies |

UN climate chief Simon Stiell expects G20 leaders to signal a clear indication that collective action is the only way to survive climate change

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell delivers a speech on day two of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Pic/Getty Images

Terming bolder climate action as “self-preservation for every G20 economy”, UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Saturday urged the grouping’s leaders headed to Rio de Janeiro to carry out rapid cuts in emissions to prevent climate-driven economic carnage.


In an address at the COP29 here in Azerbaijan’s capital, Stiell, the Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that G20 was created to tackle problems that no one country, or group of countries, can tackle alone.


He said boosting global climate finance is about ensuring all countries can share in the vast benefits of bolder climate action: stronger growth, more jobs, less pollution, and more secure and affordable energy, and “ensuring all countries can build resilience into their parts of global supply chains”. 


The UN Executive Secretary said in turbulent times and a fracturing world, G20 leaders must signal loud and clear that international cooperation is still the best and only chance humanity has to survive global warming.

