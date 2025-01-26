Justin Baldoni celebrated his 41st birthday on January 24, and his wife Emily took to Instagram to share an adorable message alongside a family picture

Picture Courtesy/Emily Baldoni's Instagram account

Justin Baldoni's wife Emily Baldoni has shared a post for her husband for the first time amid his legal battle with actress Blake Lively.

The 'It Ends With Us' director-actor celebrated his 41st birthday on January 24, and Emily took to Instagram to share an adorable message alongside a family picture.

"Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, have been spending time in Hawaii with their two children, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7, according to People.

Her birthday message comes as Justin Baldoni faces serious allegations from Blake Lively, who filed a lawsuit against him in December last year.

According to People magazine, Lively, 37, accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. Her lawsuit alleged that she endured "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" due to Baldoni's "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behavior."

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, has dismissed Lively's accusations, calling them "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

In response to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation suit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist. He alleged that they engaged in extortion and defamation against him.

Lively's legal team described Baldoni's countersuit as "meritless" and claimed it was "another chapter in the abuser playbook." They added, "The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively's complaint, and it will fail."

