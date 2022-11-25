Kanye West accused of showing explicit videos of Kim Kardashian to Adidas employees

Many former staffers recalled his obsession with porn, several of them detailing stories where West, 45, would show staffers or job candidates porn on his phone

Kanye West

Controversies continue to swirl around American rapper Kanye West. Things have not yet settled between Kanye and the sportswear brand Adidas. A month after the brand cut ties with West, a group of former employees sent an open letter to the shoe company, alleging that it turned a blind eye to bullying and inappropriate behaviour from the rapper.

Many former staffers recalled his obsession with porn, several of them detailing stories where West, 45, would show staffers or job candidates porn on his phone. The report also states that there were allegedly several occasions where West showed staffers and a job candidate intimate photos and videos of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Also Read: Adidas snaps ties with Kanye over his anti-Jew remarks, to take $246 mn hit

During a job interview in 2018, West showed an explicit image of Kardashian to one young creative professional. The rapper allegedly told him, “My wife just sent me this.” The Rolling Stone expose includes stories of West belittling or bullying staffers and the open letter to the brand addresses both the porn and the bullying. The magazine’s report ends with an excerpt from the letter asking for a public apology to the Yeezy team for West’s “terrorizing behaviour.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever