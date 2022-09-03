Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian, says my kids will not do "playboy or sex tape"

On Thursday, Kanye took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. Kanye has now deleted the post

Kanye West with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Pic/AFP

Kanye West has yet again lashed out at Kim Kardashian's family. On Thursday, Kanye took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. Kanye has now deleted the post. According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively. In the other post, he wrote names of spouses and former boyfriends or spouses of Kardashian - Jenner sisters - "Tristan Trav Scott". He captioned the post "Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gethr". (Travis is Kylie's boyfriend; Tristan is Khloe's ex while Scott is Kourtney's ex-husband).

This was one of the rapper's numerous Instagram postings where he disparaged his ex-mom-in-law, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, and Charlamagne tha God, with whom he had a prior dispute. According to Page Six, West greeted Hilary and Mark in a post that has now been deleted, informing them that they were "going to pull me off Instagram."

According to Page Six, Kanye, who shares North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago with Kardashian, has previously disagreed with his four kids going to their school, which he also picked out. In a second post, he shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kardashian) asked him "to stop." "No, we need to talk in person, you don't have a say-so of where the kids go to school. Why do you get say say? Cause you half white?" he responded.

She informed him that her mother had asked her to "please stop mentioning" her name throughout their talk. West has been openly criticising Kris since 2019 for supposedly attempting to "lock him up." Kim wrote a message from her mom Kris Jenner to Kanye that read, "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kardashian, to which he replied, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school."

In response, Kanye wrote, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me...I'm here." According to Page Six, in March, after criticising Kardashian for allowing their oldest child, North, to have her own TikTok account, West argued that his custody arrangement with the reality star was unfair.

Page Six further reports: "I just got off the phone with Kim," the Yeezy designer said in an Instagram video at the time. "I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, 'It's never again.' I am her father. I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so."

He added, "And when people say, 'they're gonna use this [against] you in court,' I didn't even have a say-so whether or not they went to [their school]. Most men do not -- there's no such thing as 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom." He first criticised Adidas for deciding how to distribute his Yeezy shoe line without consulting him, and then Gap for allegedly stealing his Yeezy and Balenciaga collections. Kanye deleted his Instagram account four hours after his initial post.

