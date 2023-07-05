Breaking News
Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks on 'The Idol'

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

West had entered a settlement agreement with the employee, who alleged that he praised Hitler, and denied the claims made in the settlement

Rapper Kanye West was ridiculed over his anti-Semitic outbursts in The Idol finale.


The rapper, 46, was dismissed by a string of big-name brands in the wake of his statements, and sued by an ex-employee in November over multiple instances in which he allegedly praised Adolf Hitler and Nazism in various business meetings, and was the butt of a joke as HBO’s controversial series wrapped up. 


During the finale of the show, Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star character Jocelyn referenced West’s reported appreciation for Hitler. The actor’s character put on a showcase for her management team in an attempt to convince them she was ready to go back on tour and her agent on the show said, “You know, f****** Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Hitler.”


West had entered a settlement agreement with the employee, who alleged that he praised Hitler, and denied the claims made in the settlement. It later emerged that the rapper wanted to name his 2018 album, Hitler after the disgraced dictator, but changed his mind for unknown reasons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

