Kanye West urges Jews to ‘forgive Hitler’

West, however, opted to double down on his views instead. “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he said in the discussion, and added, “You can’t force your pain on everyone else. “Jewish people — forgive [Adolf] Hitler today. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people”

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West made another round of anti-semitic comments. The rapper, 45, had a sit-down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes where he claimed that Jewish people need to “forgive Hitler”.

Titled Saving Ye, the 45-minute interview saw McInnes and Ye discussing the disgraced artiste’s hate speech against the Jewish community. In the beginning of the video, McInnes, who founded right-wing extremist group Proud Boys in 2016, said that he set up the interview to try to “prevent Ye West from becoming an anti-Semite or a Nazi.”

