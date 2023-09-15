Kanye West gets sued again

Apparently, the rapper compelled labourers to sleep in inhabitable conditions

Rapper Kanye West is being sued over alleged labour violations, including having employees sleep in “makeshift conditions” in his unfinished Malibu house.

According to documents, “[His employee] was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as makeshift bedding. These sleeping arrangements were near open insulation. [He] did not have access to a proper bed or comfortable sleeping environment.” Tony Saxon, the plaintiff in the civil litigation against West, claims that he started his employment with the rapper in September 2021 as “a security [guard] and a live-in caretaker”. Saxon also claims that the rapper “used him for construction-related tasks.”

In photos obtained by a website, thin blankets and pads are laid out on the ground as sleeping quarters. The bedding is laid on top of grey [seemingly concrete slabs] next to floor-to-ceiling windows. His food and water are laid out in the open next to the bed. Additionally, a photo of a co-worker reveals that Tony was not alone in this alleged treatment. In addition to egregious working conditions, Saxon is alleging retaliation for refusing to comply with dangerous demands from West.

