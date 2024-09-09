Kate Hudson recently took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures in which she can be seen having a great time with her brother’s kids

Actress-singer Kate Hudson, who is known for ‘Desert Blue’, ‘Almost Famous’, ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and others, is celebrating her brother’s birthday. The occasion also allowed her to try her favourite outfit that she bought from Greece. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures in which she can be seen having a great time with her brother’s kids.

She wrote in the caption, “Pictured here, my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children. Oliver in his element is the best father. Always love celebrating our Ollie. It was also a great excuse to wear this dress I purchased in Greece that I love almost as much as celebrating him. How bout big love for my bro.”

The actress and her brother had a difficult childhood as their parents divorced when she was 18 months old. She and her older brother, actor Oliver Hudson, were raised in Snowmass, Colorado, and Pacific Palisades, California, by her mother and her mother's longtime boyfriend, actor Kurt Russell.

The actress’s ancestry is Italian (from her paternal grandmother), Hungarian Jewish (from her maternal grandmother), and the remainder a mix of English and some German. She was raised Jewish. She made her foray in films with the dramedy ‘Desert Blue’, and went on to appear in the romantic comedy ‘200 Cigarettes’. She took on the roles of a college student in the psychological thriller ‘Gossip’, the lesbian daughter of the titular character in the dramedy ‘Dr. T & the Women’ and one of the leading roles in the romantic comedy ‘About Adam’.

The actress was recently seen in the American independent comedy film ‘A Little White Lie’. The film was written and directed by Michael Maren and is based on the 2013 novel Shriver by Chris Belden. It also stars Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Zach Braff. The film follows the story of a handyman with the same name as a famous writer who is mistakenly invited to a literary festival and is welcomed by fans and writers but is exposed as an impostor when the real Shriver arrives.

