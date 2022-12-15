Breaking News
Kate Hudson to release debut album next year

Kate Hudson to release debut album next year

Updated on: 15 December,2022 07:43 AM IST
Actor Kate Hudson is venturing into music and dropping her debut album next year.

During an appearance on a chat show with Jimmy Fallon, Hudson said that during the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, she was determined to live her life with no regrets. “I had this [epiphany during] COVID-19, every time when you’re doing interviews, people ask, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I say, ‘I’m in my early 40s, so not yet.’ But during the pandemic, I was [wondering], ‘What am I doing?’”


Hudson explained that she has been a songwriter since she was 19, but “never shared” her work. “I just thought that would be one of my greatest regrets. I have no expectations,” said the star, and added, “I want to put a record out, and I’m proud of it.” Asked when her music will be available, Hudson confirmed that it will be released “next year.”



