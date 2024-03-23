Blake Lively wrote, "I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today."

Blake Lively, Kate Middleton Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Blake Lively apologises for her 'silly post' following Kate Middleton’s cancer news x 00:00

'Gossip Girl' fame actor Blake Lively issued an apology for her 'silly post' following Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's cancer news. For those unversed, Kate being away from the public eye for the past couple of months ignited all sorts of reactions from the public, media, as well as celebrities who did not hesitate to hop on the bandwagon.

Recently, a photo of Kate Middleton along with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, released by her office at Kensington Palace to celebrate Mother's Day in the UK, created a controversy after several people pointed out 'irregularities' in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake, too participated in the mockery and commented on the now-deleted post. She wrote, “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products. Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Kate issued an apology and said that she was 'experimenting' with editing the photograph. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she posted on X.

However, as the news of Kate having cancer broke, Blake apologised in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. In a video message posted on her social media Friday, the Duchess said that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. But, the tests after the operation detected the presence of cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The Princess of Wales said that this has come as a shock to the entire family and thanked the love and support of her husband Prince William and all others. She also requested time, space, and privacy as she undergoes the cancer treatment and also extended her wishes for others suffering from the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)