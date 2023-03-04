Katee Sackhoff unleashes her warrior spirit

As the third season of The Mandalorian drops online, Katee Sackhoff discusses playing warrior character Bo-Katan for 15 years

Katee Sackhoff is finally living her childhood dream. As a child, she was an avid fan of Star Wars. Little had she imagined that she would go on to have a 15-year association with the Star Wars franchise. “I am pinching myself [to believe] that I am here. If you told the little girl Katee that this is going to be her life at some point, she wouldn’t have believed you,” grins the American actor, as she joins us on a Zoom call.

In her 25-year career that includes several movies and television series, Sackhoff has become synonymous with Bo-Katan Kryze from the world of Star Wars. Beginning with lending her voice to the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014), the actor went on to essay the part in live-action series The Mandalorian in 2019.

With the series’ third season dropping on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi, Sackhoff agrees that her warrior character has had a remarkable journey. “Initially, she was following the faction of the Mandalorians who were fighting for a different [goal] from the powers that were fighting for peace. Bo always thought that Mandalorians were warriors, while her sister Satine was a pacifist. But Bo has grown tremendously over the years, and it has a lot to do with atonement.”

The latest season sees the character continue her quest for the Darksaber. Probed on one aspect that she would like to change about her character, the actor laughs, “I wish she would take off her helmet more often, or even ditch it full-time.”