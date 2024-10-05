Breaking News
Did you know? Kesha's refusal to attend a Taylor Swift party ended a relationship

Kesha further added, “I decided to test that theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party

Did you know? Kesha's refusal to attend a Taylor Swift party ended a relationship

Singer Kesha has revealed that her former beau broke up with her after she refused to take him to a party hosted by Grammy-winner Taylor Swift because she knew he was interested in her for her celebrity connections. The pop-singer, 37, who released her single Joyride earlier this year, revealed that the track was also inspired by the man she had been dating at the time. 


“The second it came out of my mouth, I was like, ‘This is my first single.’ It was me busting the door back down and saying, ‘No, no, it’s time to party again!’ We’re going to start with having fun, and then I’m going to try to dismantle all the shady. I had a feeling that he was in it for the wrong reasons,” she said in a recent interview. 


Kesha further added, “I decided to test that theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party. He came over the next day and broke up with me.” Currently single, Kesha doesn’t shy away from admitting to giving herself importance after having the epiphany that she is “the one” for herself after years of looking for her soulmate. 


