Actor Kevin Costner, 69, treated fans with an adorable post from his Thanksgiving celebration with his children.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the actor posted a series of pictures showing special moments with six of his seven children.

In the first photo, Kevin is seen smiling on a beach, surrounded by his daughters Annie (40), Lily (38), and Grace (14), along with sons Joe (36), Cayden (17), and Hayes (15). The family stands together, embracing the moment for a heartwarming portrait.

"Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most. At the top of my "grateful for" list are the many really, really special memories I've gotten to make with my kids this year. Here's to a holiday season dedicated to making more," wrote Kevin in his caption.

Kevin shares his three eldest children--Annie, Lily, and Joe--with his first wife, Cindy Silva. He shares his son Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney. His youngest children--Cayden, Hayes, and Grace--are with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin and Christine finalised their divorce in February.

Earlier this year, Kevin spoke about the joy of having his children support his work, including his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1, which he directed, co-wrote, and starred in.

At the L.A. premiere in June, Kevin shared with PEOPLE, "It's pretty gratifying to understand my children are somewhere watching over me, which they always do -- you can imagine that feeling."

Kevin also revealed in 2022 how he encouraged his son Hayes to be part of the film. "I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," he said. "I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.' "

