Kevin’s guitar shopping

Kevin Costner was recently seen taking home a high-end guitar in possible last-minute Christmas shopping amid rumours that he is dating musician Jewel. The Yellowstone actor, 68, was photographed leaving a Los Angeles guitar centre with a guitar stand in hand while an employee carried out a large Martin & Co. guitar box and put it in the trunk of his car.

Sporting a black quarter-zip, light wash jeans and dark sunglasses, Costner briefly stopped to chat and click a selfie with a fan outside the music store during his Christmas Eve outing. The actor, 68, is said to be dating singer Jewel following a messy divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, earlier this year. The Grammy-winning singer split from long-time partner Ty Murray in 2014.

Costner and Jewel’s romance became public when they were photographed cuddled up during a trip to the British Virgin Islands last month for the latter’s Inspiring Children Foundation. “They were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” an eyewitness had said then.

