Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson set Internet on fire with mushy vacation pictures

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The makeup mogul shared a carousel of photos of herself and Pete soaking in the tropical sun. In the pictures, Pete can be seen flaunting his 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo as he clicks a picture of himself with Kim in the background standing on a boat

Picture courtesy/Kim Kardashian's Instagram account


Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian, who is currently vacationing on an island, has shared new pictures with beau Pete Davidson, making netizens go gaga over them all over again!

The makeup mogul shared a carousel of photos of herself and Pete soaking in the tropical sun. In the pictures, Pete can be seen flaunting his 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo as he clicks a picture of himself with Kim in the background standing on a boat.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by @kimkardashian


kim kardashian Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

