Kim Kardashian dropped another set of pictures from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba where she stayed with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian Pic/Instagram

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who visited Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding isn’t done posting her happiest moments from the maiden visit. She dropped another set of pictures from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba where she stayed with her sister Khloe Kardashian during the wedding festivities.

Kim wrote, “Smiling thinking about how I really got Khloe out of the house,” to which Khloe commented, “Kims a princess IYKYK.”

Kim wore a skin-tight white co-ord set by her own brand SKIMS. The pictures show her holding a garland, flaunting a tika, and holding ‘haldi kumkum’ (turmeric and vermillion).

Kim also managed to perform seva at ISKCON Temple with her sister Khloe Kardashian and motivational speaker Jay Shetty. On Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram and shared pictures from her sacred visit to the temple. In one of the images, Kim can be seen serving food to the children. "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls I'm forever grateful," she wrote in the caption.

For those unversed, Kim was to visit India in 2014 but had to cancel it due to a visa issue. She was to make an appearance on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. Kim posted a message on Twitter (now X) stating, “To all my wonderful fans in India, I’m so disappointed I wasn’t able to come to India as planned. When the opportunity presented itself to make the trip, there was a short window to coordinate all the elements necessary to make it happen. Unfortunately, time ran out so the trip has been canceled. I look forward to rescheduling and meeting everyone soon!”

Kim, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, arrived in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations. The sisters graced the wedding festivities in true Kardashian fashion. Notably, Kim chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions.

After making a stylish appearance in Manish Malhotra's red saree on the wedding day of Anant and Radhika and Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga at the couple's Aashirwad ceremony, Kim then changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired red attire decked with emerald jewels on Day 2. Created by Gaurav Gupta, the three-piece creation featured a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline.