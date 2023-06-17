Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married last year. The couple has been trying to become parents for quite some time and has been vocal about their IVF journey

Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Travis Barker. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared the happy news at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Kourtney, 44, held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," as seen in a video she posted on Instagram. She was later seen kissing her husband to celebrate the happy news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The news of Kourtney's pregnancy comes a year after she tied the knot with Travis in front of their friends and family in Italy. On April 5, Kourtney and Travis celebrated their first marriage anniversary. Celebrating the same, Kourtney took to her social media and shared pictures with him and wrote, "One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In December last year, Kourtney shared an intimate health update with fans as she said that she is "finally" feeling energised since she stopped IVF treatment 10 months ago. The 43-year-old reality star stopped the treatment after it became "a lot" and negatively impacted her mental health. Kourtney also gained weight and suffered menopause-like symptoms, reports mirror.co.uk.

Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker have been very open about their IVF journey and it's featured in Hulu's The Kardashians. Speaking candidly about the process, drummer Travis said that it's very "real" and hopes he can normalise the role men play when it comes to conception.

"If any of that can help people - seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real."

"And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?"

"I've never been fazed by any of that," the 47-year-old said in an interview with GQ.