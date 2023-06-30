Kourtney Kardashian officially changes her last name to ‘Barker’; playfully invites fans to ‘say her name’

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, whose former full name was Kourtney Mary Kardashian bade adieu to her middle name and replaced it with Kardashian instead. She also embraced her new married title and changed her surname to Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker, Pic/Instagram

In a surprising move, Kourtney Kardashian unexpectedly dropped her middle name and took a new last name.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, whose former full name was Kourtney Mary Kardashian bade adieu to her middle name and replaced it with Kardashian instead. She also embraced her new married title and changed her surname to Barker. She took to Instagram to announce that she will now officially go by the name Kourtney Kardashian Barker, following her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The name transformation was confirmed through a picture of Kourtney's updated driver's license that she shared on Instagram, accompanied by a playful caption that simply said, "Say my name." Fans were intrigued by Kourtney’s decision after many years of being so closely associated with the Kardashian name and identity.

However, the reality sensation viewed this change as simply a choice to engage in the age-old custom of the bride traditionally taking her husband’s last name. Posting on her stories, she said, “(In case if you didn’t know, traditionally, (the bride) drops her middle name and keeps her last name (her 'maiden' name) as her middle name. Her husband's last name becomes her new last name.”

Kourtney and Travis have been married for a year now and also opened up about trying to conceive through IVF. In December last year, Kourtney shared an intimate health update with fans as she said that she is "finally" feeling energised since she stopped IVF treatment 10 months ago.

The announcement of her new name came in the wake of Kourtney and Travis' exciting pregnancy news two weeks ago. At a recent Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," re-enacting one of the band's iconic music videos. Their gender reveal added to the excitement, with blue smoke and ribbons symbolizing that they are expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney has shared several pictures of her baby bump and Travis has teased that they already have a name picked out for their ‘little drummer boy’. Fans are excited about the new changes in the reality star’s life and are keeping up with the Kardashians in the literal sense!