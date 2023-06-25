Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share video from gender reveal party; watch

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Baby: The American couple revealed the gender of their baby with their followers by sharing a glimpse from their gender reveal party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Barker shared a glimpse from their gender reveal party for their baby. The couple is expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, Travis and Kourtney in a joint post revealed the gender of their first baby together. In the video, Kourtney is seen sitting on Travis's lap with a drum set in front of them. Travis does a drum roll and towards the end, blue confetti is thrown in the air indicating that the couple will be welcoming a boy. Gender reveal parties are common in America and couples use blue and pink colours to reveal whether they are having a boy or a girl.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently shared a string of her hot pictures in a green bikini. The outdoor shots showed The Kardashians star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.

She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.

Kourtney is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. Along with Penelope, she is also a mom to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, People reported. Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a father to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

'The Kardashians' star made the announcement during Barker's concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles recently.

The news of Kourtney's pregnancy comes a year after she tied the knot with Travis in front of their friends and family in Italy. On April 5, Kourtney and Travis celebrated their first marriage anniversary. Celebrating the same, Kourtney took to her social media and shared pictures with him and wrote, "One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it".