Kourtney Kardashian ‘pounded a glass of breast milk’ because she was feeling sick

Kourtney Kardashian is not ready to go for any conventional choice of home remedy to cure her sickness; rather, she has taken the idea a notch higher

Everybody has some or the other ‘ghar ka nuska’ to cure their illness. A few take honey, while others prefer orange juice, chicken soup, etc. But it seems like reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is not ready to go for any conventional choice of home remedy to cure her sickness; rather, she has taken the idea a notch higher.

It was just last night when Kourtney took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she ‘pounded’ breast milk as she wasn't feeling well, and this story has taken us by surprise. The actress, while dropping a selfie of herself from her bed, wrote, "I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick… goodnight!"

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her rocker husband Travis Barker got married in 2022. The two welcomed their son on November 1 last year. Since then, the two have been enjoying their parenthood journey with their little one, Rocky.

Kourtney and Barker, both have children from previous relationships. Kourtney is already a mother to boys Reign Aston and Mason Dash and daughter Penelope Scotland with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is the father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Blink-182 rocker had previously confirmed they planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen while discussing Kourtney's due date. "It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," he said on the One Life One Chance podcast. Barker said the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the 1976 movie Rocky.

Rocky is the thirteenth grandchild to join the larger Kardashian family, so the number thirteen is significant in his life as well. Khloe Kardashian mentioned it in a TikTok video during the baby shower.

Kourtney has previously spoken about her medical emergency where she underwent an urgent fetal surgery. The caption read, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

