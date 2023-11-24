Breaking News
Kristen Stewart crashed ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson's birthday party

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Catherine added Kristen "rang the bell at the gate" of Robert's home to see if it was "cool" for her to join the bash. The director, who praised Robert as a "lovely person," added he "of course" let his ex inside

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Pics/AFP

Actress Kristen Stewart reportedly has "crashed" Robert Pattinson's 37th birthday party.


The 33-year-old actress romanced her "Twilight" co-star, who turned 37 in May, from 2009 to 2013 and the director of the vampire film Catherine Hardwick, 68, has now revealed there is no bad blood between the former couple - who split over Kristen's cheating scandal.


"Strangely enough, I went to Rob's birthday party recently," she told the latest episode of the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast about how she spotted Kristen at Robert's 37th birthday party when she attended the bash with actress Toni Collette, 51, reports aceshowbiz.com.


She said, "I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him. We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, 'Oh my god!' We all hugged each other - like, this is so crazy and cool."

Catherine added Kristen "rang the bell at the gate" of Robert's home to see if it was "cool" for her to join the bash. The director, who praised Robert as a "lovely person," added he "of course" let his ex inside.

She said, "When Kristen walked into Rob's birthday, she's like, 'Catherine? Rob's birthday? What's going on?' I go, 'I kinda crashed it with Toni.' And she goes, 'Well, I crashed it too.' "

Kristen and Robert's relationship famously hit the skids when the actress was caught kissing her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders, 52, in July 2012.

At the time, a source told 'People', "She wasn't having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn't have happened. She never meant to hurt anyone. She's a good person who just made a bad choice."

Despite apparently breaking up in the wake of the scandal, they got back together in November 2012 before splitting for good in May 2013. Kristen later came out as bisexual and is now engaged to Dylan Meyer, 35, while Robert is expecting his first child with model Suki Waterhouse, 31, after dating her for five years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

