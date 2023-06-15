The Oscar-nominated actor didn’t share anything further about the project. Stewart, 33, got engaged to Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating

Kristen Stewart with girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Listen to this article Kristen Stewart writing comedy script with fiance Dylan Meyer x 00:00

Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy.

The Spencer star told in a magazine interview, “Dylan and I are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s f***** stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company (sic).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar-nominated actor didn’t share anything further about the project. Stewart, 33, got engaged to Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating.

She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film, The Chronology of Water, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. The Chronology of Water, which also marks Stewart’s film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott.

Meyer, daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, had earlier co-written Amy Poehler’s Moxie (2021).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever