Kristen Stewart writing comedy script with fiance Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart writing comedy script with fiance Dylan Meyer

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

The Oscar-nominated actor didn’t share anything further about the project. Stewart, 33, got engaged to Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating

Kristen Stewart writing comedy script with fiance Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart with girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Listen to this article
Kristen Stewart writing comedy script with fiance Dylan Meyer
Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy.


The Spencer star told in a magazine interview,  “Dylan and I are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s f***** stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company (sic).”


The Oscar-nominated actor didn’t share anything further about the project. Stewart, 33, got engaged to Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating.


She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film, The Chronology of Water, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. The Chronology of Water, which also marks Stewart’s film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott.

Meyer, daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, had earlier co-written Amy Poehler’s Moxie (2021).

