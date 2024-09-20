Lady Gaga who will next be seen in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' offered more details about rumours oher being a man during her appearance on Netflix's What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates

Lady Gaga. Pic/AFP

Lady Gaga recently opened up on why she stayed silent on persistent rumours from earlier in her career that claimed she was actually a man. The pop superstar, who is also known for pushing boundaries, first addressed the rumour in a 2011 CNN interview, where she boldly stated, "Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don't care and neither do I." Now, years later, the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' actor offered more details during her appearance on Netflix's What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates.

"When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man. I went all over the world for tours and interviews, and almost every time I sat down, they'd ask, 'There are rumors that you're a man. What do you have to say about that?'," Gaga explained to Bill Gates in the episode. Despite being constantly questioned, the singer-actress said she never responded because she didn't feel like a victim. "I thought: What about a kid who is being accused of that? Would they think that a public figure like me would feel shame?" Gaga said. "I've been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of the well-being of other people. In that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I used the misinformation to create another disruptive point," she added.

Speaking about how over time, she has grown used to false stories about her, Gaga shared, "I've been used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old. I'm a performer. I think it's kind of funny." The Grammy-winning singer, who is often known for her fearless approach to music and fashion, later moved into acting with her role in in 'A Star Is Born (2018).' She will next be seen in the upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux, which is set to release on October 4.

